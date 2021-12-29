BBC News

Kettering Christmas Day crash leaves man seriously injured

Northamptonshire Police appealed for witnesses to the collision on Warkton Lane

A 34-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries in a crash on Christmas Day in Kettering.

Northamptonshire Police said at about 21.30 GMT on Warkton Lane an orange Ford Focus collided with a red BMW 3 Series travelling the opposite way.

The driver of the BMW was taken to University Hospital Coventry with life-changing injuries.

The BMW's passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was also taken to same hospital with a head injury and broken arm.

