Kettering Christmas Day crash leaves man seriously injured
- Published
A 34-year-old man suffered life-changing injuries in a crash on Christmas Day in Kettering.
Northamptonshire Police said at about 21.30 GMT on Warkton Lane an orange Ford Focus collided with a red BMW 3 Series travelling the opposite way.
The driver of the BMW was taken to University Hospital Coventry with life-changing injuries.
The BMW's passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was also taken to same hospital with a head injury and broken arm.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.