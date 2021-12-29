BBC News

Flooding: Ten alerts issued across East of England

Harrold in Bedfordshire, where a flood alert is in place, was affected by the area's worst flooding in more than 20 years in December 2020 (pictured)

Ten flood alerts have been issued across the East of England.

The Environment Agency issued the alerts, which means flooding is possible, for areas in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Northamptonshire.

Due to "persistent rainfall", river levels across the counties are rising, the government agency said.

It has advised people to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers.

The agency also urged people not to attempt to drive through flood water.

It said it was working with relevant highways agencies where necessary.

Pedestrians have also been advised to avoid low lying footpaths near watercourses.

The ten flood alerts issues are:

