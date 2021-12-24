Celebrity MasterChef: Second Golden Whisk winner revealed
This article reveals the winners of Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off 2021.
The Reverend Richard Coles has been crowned the second of two BBC Celebrity MasterChef Golden Whisk winners.
He said he was "absolutely delighted" and planned to parade the "historic and holy" trophy around his parish in Finedon, Northamptonshire.
Mr Coles beat Gemma Collins, Joe Swash, Les Dennis and Mica Paris during the Christmas Cook-Off special.
Comedian Judi Love won this year's other Golden Whisk earlier this week.
Channel 5 News apologised after mistakenly revealing her as the winner minutes before the programme had started to air on BBC One.
The pop-star-turned-vicar's winning menu featured a roast partridge with caramelised pear, cabbage, celeriac, chestnut and lardons with bread sauce, pear gravy and five gold ring potatoes.
For dessert, he served "gold, frankincense and myrrh blancmanges" topped with honeycomb, pistachio and liquorice crumb, which judge John Torode described as "delightful".
Fellow judge Gregg Wallace added: "It was absolutely beautiful cookery with a bit of fun. Every single mouthful just screamed out Christmas."
After being announced as the winner, Mr Coles said: "I am absolutely delighted, this is wonderful.
"I think the parish will want to take the whisk in procession around the town where the townspeople will come out and fall to their knees and worship the historic and holy Golden Whisk of MasterChef."
Richard Coles was the keyboard player in the 1980s band The Communards before becoming a priest and a presenter of shows including BBC Radio Four's Saturday Live.
Celebrity MasterChef is available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
