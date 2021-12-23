Northampton flats evacuated over gas leak
- Published
Residents have been evacuated from a block of flats in Northampton due to a gas leak.
Northamptonshire Police tweeted that they were dealing with a leak in the Cotton End area at about 23:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Flats in Cotton Court were evacuated and a cordon was put in place.
The force and the county's fire and rescue service advised residents to keep windows closed and avoid the area while the incident was dealt with.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.