Kettering General Hospital: Bereaved family create journal for patient families
- Published
The family of a child who died as a result of neglect in hospital have created a journal to help other parents.
Jorgie Stanton-Watts, who had several health conditions, was admitted to Kettering General Hospital with an infection in October 2016.
She died six days later and an inquest found clinicians failed to provide basic medical care.
The hospital has worked with the family to produce a "parents journal".
The journal allows families of children in hospital to keep a log of their care and conversations with staff.
Suminthra Naidu, head of paediatric nursing at the hospital, said: "The journal provided families with the opportunity to write care plans down that they've agreed with clinicians.
"They can recognise who is in charge of their care and helps families to keep a trail."
Jorgie's mother, Nicola Stanton, said Jorgie was "our little ray of sunshine".
She said the family are still "devastated" by her death and they wanted to create the journal to make sure other people did not go through similar experiences.
The 23-month-old had several health conditions but the family said they were "life-limiting, not life-threatening".
A coroner ruled Jorgie died from organ failure due to the effects of dehydration and sepsis, to which medical neglect had contributed.
The inquest heard medication Jorgie needed was stopped too early.
The coroner also found clinicians failed to provide basic medical care such as carrying out blood tests.
Kettering General Hospital's chief executive Deborah Needham said the hospital had "learned a lot and done a lot of changes" since Jorgie's death.
"When mistakes are made we've got to learn," she said.
"We don't always get it right."
Ms Needham said the hospital was "really proud" to have worked with the family to create the journal.
"We really hope this journal brings a lot to our patients and relatives," she said.
