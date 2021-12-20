Wellingborough: Former Euro Hotel used as homeless accommodation
- Published
A former hotel is being used to provide temporary accommodation for homeless people.
Up to 17 people will be housed in the former Euro Hotel in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
The property has been vacant since December 2019 when homeless man Jonathan Upex was found dead there.
North Northamptonshire Council said with winter and the Omicron variant, it needed to "bring more rough sleepers off the streets to keep them safe".
Conservative councillor Andy Mercer said: "By rapidly bringing the former Euro Hotel back into use, we can provide additional temporary accommodation for the most vulnerable homeless individuals in North Northants and ensure they receive the support they need.
"Our housing team has been working with The Housing Network, as well as other teams internally and the police, to ensure the accommodation is fit for purpose, does not impact negatively on the local community and those housed at the former Euro Hotel are fully supported.
"This is the most suitable and safest option and the accommodation is a much-needed resource."
The council said data from 21 October showed there were 14 single homeless individuals placed in temporary accommodation outside of North Northants.
It said nine of them related to the Wellingborough area "demonstrating the need for extra accommodation in that location".
The council will block book the hotel until March.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk