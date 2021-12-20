Northamptonshire: Home-move councillor resigns over £10k claims
- Published
A councillor who moved 65 miles (105km) from her ward and claimed £10,000 in allowances has resigned.
Conservative Annabel de Capell Brooke, who represents Oundle on North Northamptonshire Council, moved to Norfolk last month.
Ms de Capell Brooke, who only attended four meetings since April, told the BBC: "I've resigned. No story."
As first reported by NN Journal, Ms de Capell Brooke was paid more than £8,000 in basic allowances since April.
In the last eight months she was expected to attend 21 meetings, but had only attended four.
The last was a remote online meeting in August.
Councillors in North Northamptonshire get a basic allowance of £1,041.67 per month.
Ms de Capell Brooke also received more than £2,000 for special responsibility as chairwoman of the Employment Committee, despite it not yet having held any meetings.
The Conservative group has been approached for comment by the BBC.
The first elections for the new unitary authority took place in May, and the Conservatives took control having won 60 out of its 78 seats.
In November, when the house move was revealed, Ms de Capell Brooke told the BBC she would remain as a councillor until a new election took place next year.
At the time, a spokesman for the Conservative Party said her casework "will be adopted by other local councillors to ensure a smooth transition".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk