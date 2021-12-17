Northamptonshire: Army help to boost Covid vaccination programme
- Published
The man in charge of Northamptonshire's Covid vaccination programme has said it would "continue to accelerate" to meet government targets.
This week Armed Forces personnel have been helping volunteers at Moulton Park vaccination centre in Northampton.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said jabs would be offered to everyone over 18 in England by the end of December.
Chris Pallot said the number of jabs given out in the county doubled the day after Mr Johnson's announcement.
Health bosses in the county have warned they were in danger of being "overwhelmed" due to the impact of the Omicron variant.
There are currently 164 confirmed Omicron cases across the county, with Brackley a hotspot for the variant.
Combat medical technician from 5 Armoured Medical Regiment, Max Elgar, is among soldiers giving out jabs at Moulton Park.
He said: "We all enjoy getting out and about, getting muddy being soldiers, but part of our jibs as medics is to go out and help in places like this."
Among those getting vaccinated was Lisa Horn, 50, from Kettering, who said concerns over the spread of the virus had led to a gathering involving older members of the family being cancelled.
She said Covid and Omicron could be countered if "everybody does their part" and urged people to take regular lateral flow tests.
Jaime Whitcome, 34, from Ecton, Northamptonshire, said she was "very happy" to get her booster jab.
"It's important to get immunised," she said. "I want to spend Christmas with my family.
"It's really scary how quickly it seems to have risen back up again."
Mr Pallot, director of the Northamptonshire Covid Vaccination Programme, told a press conference on Thursday that 87% of over 80s and 90% of 75-79 year olds in the county have had a booster jab.
He added next week the county is set to receive its largest delivery of vaccines since the programme started.
More than 10,000 booster vaccines were given out in the county on Wednesday.
