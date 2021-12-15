Thrapston WW1 memorial vandalism: Man to have alcohol dependency treatment
- Published
A man who ripped the head off a "Tommy" war memorial figure has been told to undergo alcohol dependency treatment.
The artwork was disfigured in Thrapston, Northamptonshire in November 2020.
Myles Hannah, 25, had been found guilty of criminal damage by magistrates in Northampton.
Hannah, of Clover Drive in Thrapston, was ordered to complete a 19-day treatment programme and pay £1,000 in compensation.
The Tommy artworks, also known as Silent Soldiers, were created by the Royal British Legion in 2018 to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.
Different designs representing British soldiers appeared across the UK.
The head of the Thrapston Tommy was ripped off on 13 November, two days after Armistice Day and five days after Remembrance Sunday.
Hannah had originally been due to be sentenced last month, but failed to attend court.
An arrest warrant was issued and on Tuesday he was present for the rescheduled sentencing hearing.
Hannah will have to take part in the alcohol dependency treatment for a four-month period prior to 13 December 2023, while a Thinking Skills programme will require him to attend any appointments or take part in any activity required for a maximum of 40 days.
