Covid jabs: Vaccination centre boss says 'We will work 24/7' By Jon Ironmonger and Sarah Jenkins

BBC East Published 23 minutes ago

Image source, Science Photo Library Image caption, The vaccination centre in Greens Norton has been taking walk-ins and pre-booked appointments

As the government's booster jab drive against Covid-19 and the Omicron variant continues, the BBC has spoken to workers, volunteers and patients at a vaccine clinic in Northamptonshire.

'We will pull it out of the bag and make it happen'

Image caption, Jane Lambert cancelled her annual leave to help with the booster jab rollout

Jane Lambert is the clinical lead at Greens Norton vaccination centre, near Towcester.

She was due to be on annual leave this week but returned to work after Boris Johnson's announcement on Sunday regarding booster jabs becoming available to all those aged 18 or over, three months after their second dose.

"It's going to be tough for everybody involved," she says.

"Everyone is so tired. All the healthcare workers have already been working relentlessly but we will pull it out the bag and make it happen."

Ms Lambert says she is "humbled" by how people have "re-energised" and come forward to help the booster jab rollout.

"We are working seven days a week," she says.

"If working 24 hours is what's needed, and we can get the teams, we will do that."

'To me it is like a little safety net'

Image caption, Lisa Clarke thinks the vaccine is the best way to protect herself and others

Lisa Clarke says it was "a relief" to get her booster jab.

"Especially because I work at Milton Keynes Hospital - it's a bit more security for me and my family," she says.

"To me it is like a little safety net.

"You feel like you're fighting fit but you don't know how your body's going to react to the virus."

Ms Clarke says she thinks being vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself but also acknowledges it is a "personal choice".

"Each to their own, at the end of the day," she says.

'We need more volunteers'

Image caption, Siobhan O'Brien has given up her time to volunteer at the vaccination centre

Siobhan O'Brien started volunteering at the centre on Saturday.

She says she decided to give up her time to help as she felt it was "important everyone gets vaccinated".

"The more there are of us, the better it is - so we can get more people vaccinated," she says.

"We do need many more volunteers and anyone that can help."

'It's the right thing to be doing'

Image caption, Carolyn Deeley says getting the booster jab was a "no-brainer"

Carolyn Deeley decided to book her booster jab after her sister, who works in the health service, told her to "get it as soon as you can".

"I think i was very lucky as I only booked yesterday," she says.

"When I went online there were 9,000 people ahead of me.

"It was very easy and coming here was really straightforward."

Mrs Deeley says it was a "no-brainer" to get vaccinated but is aware there are "mixed feelings about it".

"My opinion is you take the advice of the medics and you get it done," she says.