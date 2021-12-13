Harry Dunn crash: Anne Sacoolas to face Westminster magistrates
- Published
US national Anne Sacoolas is to face magistrates in the UK charged with causing the death of motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving.
Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, on 27 August, 2019.
The case would be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 18 January, the Crown Prosecution Service said.
It is understood Mrs Sacoolas, 44, will appear by video link from the US.
Mr Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, said: "My family and I are feeling very emotional and overwhelmed, having just learned the news that Mrs Sacoolas is now to face our justice system.
"It is all that we asked for following Harry's death."
Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK after the incident.
In December 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Mrs Sacoolas with causing death by dangerous driving.
An extradition request for her to be brought to the UK was rejected by the US government.
A CPS spokesman said: "While the challenges and complexity of this case are well known, we remain committed to securing justice in this matter.
"Anne Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings."