Harry Dunn crash: Anne Sacoolas to face Westminster magistrates

Image source, Justice4Harry19
Image caption,
Harry Dunn died in hospital after his motorbike was involved in a crash outside RAF Croughton

US national Anne Sacoolas is to face magistrates in the UK charged with causing the death of motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was in a crash with a car near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.

Mrs Sacoolas, 44, the wife of a US intelligence officer, later returned to the US, claiming diplomatic immunity.

She is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 18 January.

The US government refused an extradition request for her in 2020.

