Northampton: Tributes as local historian Mike Ingram dies
Tributes have been paid to a local historian, tour guide and author, who has died aged 59.
Mike Ingram was a freeman of Northampton, had championed its heritage and supported its bid for city status.
He told BBC News on Tuesday it should have been a city a long time ago.
His son Finley, 22, said "he was truly the best dad we could have asked for" who "had a way with talking about history".
Mr Ingram died on Friday after suffering a heart attack, he confirmed.
Among those expressing their shock at his death was Northampton MP Andrew Lewer, who tweeted: "His knowledge and passion for Northampton and its history were second to none."
He added "I saw him last at Remembrance Sunday and he was full of pride as a freeman of the town. Rest in Peace."
'Much missed'
Mr Ingram was a member of Northampton Civic Society and chairman of the county's Battlefields Society.
Richard Clinton, chief executive of Delapre Abbey in Northampton, said he was "saddened and shocked" by Mr Ingram's death and had been working with him on the interpretation of the Battle of Northampton.
"This work will continue and its achievements will forever be a credit to the efforts and endeavours of Mike Ingram, who has been a constant champion of Northampton's heritage," he added.
It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Mike Ingram. A passionate speaker, guide and author of Northamptonshire history, he was an advocate of battlefield preservation His books include works on the Wars of the Roses battles of Bosworth and Northampton. RIP Mike. pic.twitter.com/xOmfyGwvPk— Battlefields Trust (@battleftrust) December 10, 2021
Finley Ingram added: "Whenever I had a question or a new historical interest [my dad] always knew something.
"If it was a topic he specialised in, especially Northampton history, he could go on for hours. His passion for it was so evident."
Jonathan Nunn, leader of West Northamptonshire Council, said: "Mike was a key character in our town.
"By celebrating and constantly reminding us of the important notable figures in our town's history, Mike may not have realised how he had become an important and notable figure in the town's history himself.
"His characteristically Northampton-style contribution to our town will be much missed."
