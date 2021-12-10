Northampton bus lane scheme scrapped after 35k drivers fined
- Published
The operating hours of a bus lane will change after an anti-congestion scheme saw 35,000 other drivers fined.
The 24-hour bus lane, in the St James area of Northampton, will return to its previous operating times, which covered just two hours in the morning.
Critics had suggested the plan had been imposed as a money-making scheme.
West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet member for transport, Phil Larrett, said the move created a "public outcry and we have had to put that right".
The council had originally said the scheme was being trialled to ensure "bus services run to time and provide an alternative to car travel".
The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, meaning other vehicles can also use the bus lane outside the two hours.
It followed a public consultation which was responded to by 2,725 people.
Options under consideration had included reducing enforcement hours to a minimum period from 07:30 to 09:30, reducing them to 07:00 to 19:00 when most bus services operate, or keeping them at a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week level.
At the Cabinet meeting, independent councillor Julie Davenport said it had created "a huge financial problem for our residents".
"Are we relying on residents breaking the law to fund the new council?" she asked.
Mr Larrett said that from the new year the bus lane, on Weedon Road and St James' Road, would return to operating between 07:30 and 09:30.
He added the enforcement camera would be moved from its position opposite Westbridge Garage, although its new location remained unclear.
"Bus lanes do have an important role in making public transport easier and quicker," he said.
"We must find the balance for all road users. The location of the camera in this particular place created public outcry and we have had to put that right."
The council is expected to lose £117,000 in revenue in the remainder of 2021-22 and £407,000 the following financial year as a result of the decision.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk