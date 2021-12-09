BBC News

Northampton: Town centre van supports women on nights out

Published
Image source, Northamptonshire PFCC
Image caption,
The van will operate between 22:00 GMT and 05:00 every Friday and Saturday in Northampton

A bright pink van has taken up position in a town centre to provide a point of safety for women at night.

The Safer Nights Out van - or SNOvan - will help people if they get separated from friends or need support in Northampton.

It will operate between 22:00 GMT and 05:00 every Friday and Saturday and has been funded by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold.

He said the van is "predominantly for women - but is there to help anyone."

The van is a customised minibus that will be staffed by vetted volunteers, including Street Pastors and Northampton Guardians, a safeguarding group launched after the murder of India Chipcase.

It will also be used by police officers and will be able to provide water, a phone charger, basic first aid and emotional support.

Image source, Northamptonshire PFCC
Image caption,
Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, said the van was part of wider work on safety

Mr Mold said: "Whether someone has lost their phone, become separated from their friends, or simply finds themselves in difficulty, the SNOvan is there to help them stay safe."

Women's safety has been a focus for many police forces after the high profile killings of women like Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.

Last month, Mr Mold received a £300,000 Home Office grant towards programmes to help prevent violence against women and girls.

Image source, Northamptonshire PFCC
Image caption,
Mr Mold said there will be things such as improved lighting and walking routes in Northampton in the coming months

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.