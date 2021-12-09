Covid: Omicron cases more than double in Northamptonshire
The number of Covid-19 Omicron variant cases in Northamptonshire has more than doubled to 28 in the past two days.
On Tuesday, it was announced that 13 cases had been identified in Brackley.
That number has now increased, with officials warning there were another 55 highly probable cases in the west of the county.
Northamptonshire director of public health Lucy Wightman said the variant had spread "through a series of events and within households".
Some 568 confirmed cases of the highly mutated variant have so far been identified in the UK.
Earlier on Thursday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told BBC Breakfast the evidence was that Omicron was doubling every 2.5 or three days, which could mean a million infections by the end of the month.
An investigation by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) into how the variant entered the community in west Northamptonshire was ongoing.
Ms Wightman said Public Health Northamptonshire was working closely with UKHSA "to ensure that all appropriate actions to identify close contacts are taken".
She said everyone who had tested positive was self-isolating.
"Targeted testing has taken place to ensure close contacts have been identified," she added.
"It is now clear that the variant has spread within the community."
Ms Wightman said the identified Omicron cases had been detected in "a reasonably young age range and to date no-one locally has been hospitalised".
A mobile PCR testing unit was available at Brackley Leisure Centre. People must book an appointment to use it.
The news comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new Plan B measures to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.
They include wearing masks in most public places, Covid passes for some venues and work-from-home guidance.
