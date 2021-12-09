BBC News

Corby schoolchildren sent home due to staff illness

Year 7 and 8 pupils at Kingswood Secondary Academy in Corby will be taught from home from Thursday

A Northamptonshire school has sent two year groups home following teacher illnesses and supply staff shortages.

Kingswood Secondary Academy in Corby wrote to year seven and eight parents informing them of the decision to resume learning from home.

It said the area was "experiencing a shortage of supply teachers to cover staff who are unwell".

The school said the closure was not due to Covid, adding that pupils would not return until after the Christmas break.

Learning would continue for these year groups online and hard copies of lessons would be sent to those without internet access, the school said.

The academy closes for the Christmas on 17 December.

