Northampton Hospital: New cancer treatment reduces need for surgery
A new cancer treatment which removes the need for surgery or traditional radiotherapy "could be a norm for the future," according to a hospital clinician.
Northampton Hospital is one of 10 places across England to trial Skin Brachytherapy.
The technique works by placing a small plate over the cancer and channelling radiation into a localised area.
Clinical oncologist Deepali Vaidya said it could "benefit many patients".
The technique, which concentrates on highly targeted areas of a person's skin, has the potential to remove the need for surgery or traditional radiotherapy.
Staff at the hospital, who travelled to Brussels to learn it, said recovery time from Skin Brachytherapy is faster than when surgery is required and results in less scarring for patients.
Therapy radiographer Bansi Mulji-Shah said patients using the techniques will have about six treatments.
She said it "targets tighter margins and uses very localised treatment" confined to where the cancer is, leading to better clinical outcomes.
One patient, 87-year-old Audrey Barlow, said: "All I could feel was a little pulsing, no pain."
Ms Vaidya said: "I'm hoping this could benefit many patients, especially during Covid times when it has become challenging for surgeons to get slots in theatres."
