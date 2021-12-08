Covid: Anniversary of first Northamptonshire vaccination
- Published
More than half a million people have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine in Northamptonshire one year on from the first jab being administered.
The county's roll-out of the vaccine started at Northampton Hospital on 8 December 2020.
In the first year of the programme, 1.2 million doses were administered.
Deputy director of the Northamptonshire Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Anna Dorothy, said the programme "is by no means over".
In all, more than 40 vaccination sites across the county have been in use, while 240 care homes and 89 schools have been visited.
Health bosses are urging anyone who has not had either of the first two doses of the vaccine, or is eligible for the booster, to come forward.
Ms Dorothy said she was "so thankful to the unbelievable efforts of every single person involved in the programme".
She added: "The vaccine has made a significant difference in saving lives and reducing transmission and it is vital that everyone currently eligible comes forward for their jabs.
"It's been an unforgettable year and our historic vaccination programme is by no means over."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk