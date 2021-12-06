Northampton Town: Cobblers podcast wins supporters association award
- Published
A podcast dedicated to Northampton Town has won the Club Podcast of the Year award at the Football Supporters Association Awards.
The "It's All Cobblers To Me" podcast picked up the award at an ceremony in Leicester Square, London.
Running for more than three years, the podcast looks back on each Cobblers game and analyses the latest news from the club.
Host Charles Commins said it put fans' views "at the heart of our content".
Mr Commins, who co-hosts the weekly podcast with Chessie Coleman, Neil Egerton-Scott and Danny Brothers, said: "We do it because other people enjoy listening.
"We don't get paid to go and do our podcast. We just share our views without worrying about whether next week we'll be allowed in to Sixfields."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk