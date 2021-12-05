Omicron: Six cases discovered in Brackley
Six cases of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant have been found in a Northamptonshire town, prompting an investigation by health officials.
The variant, which is feared could be more resistant to current vaccines, was confirmed in the Brackley area.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Saturday there were 160 cases of Omicron in the UK.
Lucy Wightman, from Public Health Northamptonshire, said the residents were self-isolating.
She said the UKHSA was leading an investigation into the cases and she was "working closely with them to ensure that all appropriate actions to identify close contacts are taken".
Ms Wightman added: "The aim is to understand whether any spread of the new variant within the local community may have occurred and limit the opportunity for any further infection."
Scientists have raised concerns that the heavily-mutated variant may be more transmissible than the dominant Delta strain in the UK, and be able to escape immunity from vaccines.
It has also been detected in more than 30 countries, after first being discovered in South Africa.
Covid booster jabs will be offered to everyone in England who is eligible by the end of January.
The government has re-introduced the compulsory wearing of face masks in shops and on public transport to try to curb infections.
