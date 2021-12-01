BBC News

Northampton: Cocaine worth £78m seized by police

Northamptonshire Police said the 780kg of cocaine, with a street value of up to £78m, constituted the biggest drug raid it had ever made

Cocaine valued at up to £78m has been seized from a lorry making a delivery to an industrial depot.

Northamptonshire Police raided the vehicle in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, on Friday.

The force said it was the "biggest seizure of Class A drugs" it had made and the discovery followed reports of a theft from the lorry.

Three men and a woman have been arrested and released on bail, pending further inquiries.

The lorry had been making a delivery to a depot in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton when police responded to reports of a theft from it

On arrival, officers discovered holdalls filled with blocks of cocaine and a short time later traced a dumped van which contained further bags full of drugs.

In total, 18 holdalls were recovered.

The force said its investigation was trying to establish where the cocaine came from and who was transporting it.

Det Supt Emma James said: "In total we've recovered 780kg [123 stone] of cocaine which, following forensic analysis, has been moved out of the county.

"Tackling serious organised crime is a matter of priority for us in Northamptonshire.

"People may think that buying cocaine for a night out isn't an issue, but the organised crime gangs involved in distributing Class A drugs are often also responsible for other forms of criminality, such as modern slavery and the coercion of vulnerable people to house and deal drugs, violence and firearms offences."

