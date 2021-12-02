Rayon Pennycook murder trial: Boy found guilty of killing teenager
A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of stabbing a teenager to death.
A jury at Northampton Crown Court found the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, guilty of murder.
Rayon Pennycook, 16, died in Reynolds Road, Corby, on 25 May following an altercation between the two boys.
The defendant, who was also found guilty of possessing a knife, will be sentenced at a later date but was warned he will face a mandatory life sentence.
The jury deliberated for just under 12 hours before reaching unanimous verdicts on both counts.
During the trial, the court heard the two boys had lunged at each other with knives following a fight between two women.
Rayon was armed with a knife when he came out of a house in the area and approached a group of boys, which included the defendant, the court heard.
Rayon was fatally stabbed and died from blood loss shortly afterwards.
Pathologist Dr Frances Hollingbury, told the jury the teenager had suffered a single, 9cm (3.5in) long stab wound to his right upper chest.
The first police officer on the scene, PC Alex Prentice, had used chest swabs to try to stop Rayon bleeding.
He had also attempted CPR, but had been unable to save him.
The court also previously heard a statement from the defendant's father in which he said his son had told him: "I was with some friends and some guy attacked me. He tried to stab me.
"I tried to push him away to defend myself.
"I stabbed him in the shoulder to defend myself."
Judge David Herbert told the defendant he would face a "mandatory life sentence or, given your age, detention at Her Majesty's pleasure".
