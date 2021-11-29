Barclays: Weston Favell Barclays branch to close in 2022
Barclays has announced the closure of a third Northamptonshire branch, saying customers are increasingly using "alternative" ways of banking.
The Weston Favell branch will close on 22 March 2022. Barclays said there would be no redundancies.
Barclays recently announced its branches in Daventry and Towcester would close in February.
A spokeswoman said: "We will work with our customers and provide alternative options."
In a report detailing the reasons for the closure, Barclays said that only 40 customers used the branch as their only way of banking.
It added that 90% of its customers now used other ways of banking including online and by telephone.
The spokeswoman said deciding to close a branch was "never an easy one" but said there had been an 8% drop in over-the-counter transactions in the two years before the pandemic.
Nearby branches in Wellingborough Road and The Drapery will remain open.
