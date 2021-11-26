West Northamptonshire: Cold weather prompts rough sleeper shelter scheme
An emergency protocol aimed at keeping rough sleepers safe and warm in extreme weather has been launched in west Northamptonshire.
The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (Swep) will operate from Friday until at least 09:00 GMT on Monday.
Anyone sleeping rough will be given access to emergency accommodation.
Northampton Hope Centre's Robin Burgess said: "It's been launched because of the high winds and cold weather forecast over the next few days."
The decision to activate the protocol is made by Northampton Single Homelessness Forum, whose members include West Northamptonshire Council, homelessness charity Hope and housing provider NAASH.
Details of where the emergency accommodation is based is not revealed publicly, but will be passed to rough sleepers by council outreach workers and other forum members.
If members of the public know someone who is sleeping rough they are advised to call 0300 126 7000.
The forum said the Met Office weather forecast will be reviewed on Monday morning and a decision made on whether to extend the protocol or not.
