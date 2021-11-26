Northampton Film Festival: Short movie competition launched
- Published
A series of short film competitions has been launched ahead of the return of a festival to "celebrate talent" in Northamptonshire.
This year's Northampton Film Festival had hoped to go head-to-head with the famous French Riviera event but it moved dates due to coronavirus.
Organisers Screen Northants said people could enter in schools, short film and "sketchy link to Northants" categories.
Producer Paul Mills said it meant young people could "celebrate their talent".
Northampton's 2021 film festival took place online between 12 and 19 May.
It had originally been scheduled to happen at the same time as Cannes Film Festival, but that event moved until later in the year prompting Screen Northants to joke that people "would rather be in Northampton".
The town's 2022 festival will run under the banner "Know Your Place".
Screen Northants' Becky Adams said: "That means knowing there's a place for you in the film industry if you want it and knowing there's plenty to celebrate in Northampton."
Mr Mills said: "Screen Northants has worked with so many talented young people in Northamptonshire over the last five years that we thought there should be a platform to show their work and to celebrate their talent."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk