Cristinel Osolos: Man hit by 52-tonne beam died of organ failure
- Published
A construction worker crushed by a 52-tonne beam died from multi-organ failure, an inquest heard.
Cristinel Osolos, 30, died in hospital in May 2017, days after the incident in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
Northampton Coroners' Court heard his legs had been amputated during days of extensive surgery, but he had died due to "profound circulatory shock".
His widow, Anamaria Osolos, told the inquest her time with her husband had been the best seven years of her life.
Mr Osolos, from Birmingham, had been working on a new bridge over a river at the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough on 24 May 2017.
He had been crushed by the beam and suffered a cardiac arrest at the scene. He died at Coventry University Hospital seven days later.
On the second day of the hearing, the court heard he had suffered injuries to both his thighs and his left lower leg, leading to both legs having to be amputated.
Coroner Philip Barlow said the official cause of death was multi-organ failure, brought on by profound circulatory shock as the result of the crush injury.
The court also heard from senior site agent, David Cooper, from Galliford Try Infrastructure.
He told a jury he had been heading back to the office when he heard "a loud noise as if something was wrong".
'Wonderful man'
He said he had seen the beam moving "quite rapidly" towards a figure wearing a hard hat, but had not seen it hit Mr Osolos.
The inquest also heard from Mrs Osolos, who called her husband a "wonderful man".
In a statement read by the coroner, she said he had planned to join the police force and had gained a diploma in policing shortly before he died.
She also said he was proud of the work he did for employer JOS Structures, a sub-contractor on the bridge build.
"He would point out bridges he had built," she said. "He was such a kind man and good hearted."
The court heard the couple had two children together, a boy aged eight and a six-year-old girl.
The inquest continues.
