Rayon Pennycook murder trial: Police officer tried to save stabbed teen
A police officer has told a court how he tried to save the life of a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the chest.
Rayon Pennycook died on Reynolds Road in Corby, Northamptonshire on 25 May.
Northampton Crown Court heard how PC Alex Prentice had used chest swabs to try to stop Rayon bleeding from a 9cm (3.5in) wound.
A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murder, manslaughter and possession of a knife.
PC Prentice, who was the first officer on the scene, said he had arrived at a house on Constable Road to find Rayon motioning towards his chest.
He said blood had been soaking through a towel from a single stab wound.
The officer told the court he had applied a chest seal - a dressing for a chest wound - and another type of dressing, before using a defibrillator.
He said he had then administered CPR until the arrival of an air ambulance, but that Rayon had died at the scene.
'Defend myself'
The court also heard a statement from the defendant's father.
In it, he said he was at home on the night of 25 May when his son had said he needed to "tell you something important".
"I was with some friends and some guy attacked me. He tried to stab me.
"I tried to push him away to defend myself.
"I stabbed him in the shoulder to defend myself. I didn't do it on purpose, I am not a murderer."
In his statement, the defendant's father said he had then taken his son to Kettering Police Station.
The court also heard from pathologist Dr Frances Hollingbury, who said Rayon had suffered a single, 9cm (3.5in) long stab wound to his right upper chest.
The case continues.
