Rayon Pennycook murder trial: Stabbing followed fight between girls
- Published
A teenager who witnessed the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy told police the incident had followed a separate fight between two girls.
Rayon Pennycook died in Reynolds Road in Corby, Northamptonshire on 25 May.
A police interview with the 17-year-old witness was played at Northampton Crown Court as part of the murder trial of another boy, also 17.
The 17-year-old defendant has pleaded not guilty to murder, manslaughter and possession of a knife.
None of the teenagers involved in the case, with the exception of the victim, can be named for legal reasons.
The court also heard from an adult witness, who cannot be named due to separate reporting restrictions.
That witness said he had seen Rayon approach a group of boys with a knife "with a broad blade" that looked like a machete.
Questioned by defence barrister Timothy Clark, he agreed the defendant had only produced a knife himself after being approached and threatened by Rayon.
He said both teenagers had weapons and were ducking at each each other, before the group dispersed.
Rayon died from blood loss following a stab wound to his chest.
In his police interview, the teenage witness said he had been walking around Corby with friends on the day Rayon died.
He said someone in the group he was in had received a phone call, but he was unable to say who it was or what had been said.
The group had made their way to Constable Road, next to Reynolds Road, although the teenager told police they had been "just walking".
He said he had seen a fight between two girls, who were known to Rayon and the defendant.
"This girl came storming out of the house," he had told police. "She grabbed her [the other girl] and she threw her on the floor."
The witness said he had then seen Rayon "with a kitchen knife, just a big knife".
He told police: "He came out of the house and ran straight towards people. I was just scared."
During the interview he also told police he had not known the defendant well and that he "didn't know anyone had a weapon on them".
The trial continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk