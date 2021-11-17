Wellingborough anti-knife crime campaign group funds bleed boxes
- Published
A campaign group formed after a teenager was stabbed to death has paid for bleed control kits to be installed across a county.
Dylan Holliday, 16, died in August in Brooke Close, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
The Off The Streets North Northants group aims to help reduce knife crime and casualties from such crime.
Rav Jones, from the group, said: "We need to make our streets safer for future generations."
The news comes as Home Office figures for Northamptonshire show that in the year up to June 2021 a total of 724 serious knife crimes were recorded in the county.
These included two murders, 369 assaults involving a knife which resulted in an injury, 224 robbery offences involving a knife and 24 knife-related rapes or sexual offences.
The group has managed to fundraise enough money for six bleed cabinets and is in talks to determine their locations.
The cabinets contain a Prometheus bleed control kit, used by ambulance crews to help keep people who are losing blood alive until they receive more acute care.
Since its formation, Off The Streets North Northants has already held an event at Wellingborough's Ruskin Academy primary school, where Dylan was a pupil, and organised a march through the town.
Mr Jones said the group's ultimate aim is to raise enough money for 100 such cabinets throughout north Northamptonshire.
"We will do the best we can to make our streets safer for your children, our children and everyone else's children," he said.
"If we don't do that this crime will overpower us and take control of our streets."
Two teenagers accused of the murder of Dylan Holliday have pleaded not guilty, with a trial due to take place next year.
Earlier this month another anti-knife crime group, the East Midlands Knife Amnesty, installed bleed control kits in Corby, Northamptonshire.
Rayon Pennycook, 16, was stabbed to death on Constable Road in the town on 25 May.
The trial of a 17-year-old boy charged with murder, manslaughter and possession of a knife started this week.
