Northampton Market Square: Archaeologists to assess history
- Published
A group of archaeological experts is set to assess the "heritage significance" of a market square that dates back to 1235.
Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) has been brought in to consult on redevelopment plans in Northampton.
West Northamptonshire Council said people "are keen to see Market Square's history protected".
Historian Mike Ingram said the move was "potentially exciting," but questioned if MOLA was the best group for the job.
The Conservative-run council is part of a group called Northampton Forward, which includes town retailers, the university and its theatre.
It won an £8.45m grant from the government's Towns Fund to renovate the market square.
The project includes landscaping, seating, lighting and a large-scale water feature.
The authority has previously been criticised for employing consultant Quarterbridge to create a business plan for the market's future.
It has also received negative feedback from market traders, who could face as long as two years at an alternative site while work takes place.
MOLA's Northampton office has been appointed following advice from Historic England.
It will produce a report on the significance of Market Square, the surrounding buildings and its buried heritage.
Mr Ingram, a member of the town's civic society, said the move was encouraging but he would have preferred to see local experts involved.
"As archaeologists I hope they uncover parts of the town's forgotten architecture and buildings," he said.
The council's cabinet member for town centre regeneration, Lizzie Bowen, said the authority was keen to look at how it could reflect the history of the square in its new design, including via public art.
She said: "We intend to marry that with some digital interpretation which will help visitors to the square understand its long and varied heritage."
Senior project manager Ben Barker said MOLA was "passionate about ensuring that any development project respects the history and character of the town".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk