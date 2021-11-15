Theatre director from Kettering jailed for rape and abuse
- Published
An amateur theatre director has been jailed for 16 years for the sexual abuse of young performers.
Christopher Lynch, 38, of Kettering, Northamptonshire, lured teenage girls to "auditions" alone and forced them into sexual activity, stating it was part of the production, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Most of his victims were aged 16 or under.
He was found guilty in September of 11 offences against five victims.
He was convicted at Northampton Crown Court of one count of rape, four counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of sexual assault, two count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and one count of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
He was acquitted of one count of sexual assault.
'Dangerous sexual predator'
The CPS said Lynch was "ruthless in the tactics he used" to make his victims "believe that the abuse was normal and submit to it".
In one message, Lynch posed as a fictional female member of one of his production companies and asked "what level of sexual activity the victim was willing to do in the course of performing", the CPS said.
Liz Fell, from the CPS, said: "Christopher Lynch posed as an enthusiastic theatre practitioner, giving young performers the opportunity to join creative projects and productions.
"The reality is he is a dangerous sexual predator who has now been stopped in his tracks, thanks to the courage of his victims in coming forward."
Ms Fell said Lynch "preyed on the vulnerability of young girls" and manipulated them "for his own gratification".
Lynch was told he would serve at least two-thirds of the 16-year jail sentence and would be subject to an extended licence of eight years upon his release.