Daventry's Arc Cinema opening delayed over ceiling support work

The Arc cinema in Daventry had hoped to open for Christmas

The opening of a new cinema has been put back following delays to remedial work being carried out by a contractor.

Work on the The Arc Cinema in Daventry is due to finish in November but the delay will prevent a Christmas opening.

Defects relating to a ceiling support system must be fixed before the cinema can complete its own fit-out.

West Northamptonshire Council said it was "frustrating" but that it was working with contractor Willmott Dixon to open as soon as possible.

It said the contractor had made a number of attempts to remedy the defects of the system which affected all four auditoriums.

The cinema cannot install its state-of-the-art digital laser projectors and screens, surround sound and seats until the work is done.

Lizzy Bowen, the council's portfolio holder for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, said: "The work that The Arc Cinema have carried out inside the building so far is really impressive and, once finished, this will be a fabulous leisure facility that the people of Daventry and the surrounding area can really be proud of."

