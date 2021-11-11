Northampton bus lane future considered after 10k drivers fined
Almost 3,000 people have responded to a consultation about a bus lane scheme which has resulted in almost 10,000 fines being handed out.
The bus lane, in the St James area of Northampton, had been introduced to reduce congestion.
West Northamptonshire Council wanted to ensure "bus services run to time and provide an alternative to car travel".
The authority said it would now analyse feedback from the consultation ahead of a council meeting on 7 December.
As part of the consultation the authority said there had been almost 10,000 drivers fined for using the bus lane.
Future options under consideration include reducing enforcement hours to a minimum period from 07:30 to 09:30, reducing them to 07:00 to 19:00 when most bus services operate, or keeping them at a 24-hour, seven days a week level.
A council spokesman said: "We received a total of 2,725 responses to the bus lane consultation which is really encouraging."
