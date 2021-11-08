Barclays: Daventry and Towcester branches to close
Two Northamptonshire branches of Barclays bank are due to close in early 2022 because of customers "increasingly using alternatives to branches to do their banking", the firm said.
The Daventry and Towcester branches will shut on 2 February and 8 February respectively.
Barclays says 123 customers bank exclusively in Daventry, with 84 just using Towcester.
A spokeswoman said: "The decision to close a branch is never an easy one."
Barclays said no staff would be made redundant and there were plans in place to offer them alternative roles.
The spokeswoman said fewer than 10% of transactions now take place inside a branch.
Nearby Barclays branches in Northampton, Rugby, Milton Keynes and Banbury would remain open.
