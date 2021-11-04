BBC News

Arrest after pedestrian killed in Northampton car crash

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Broad Street

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in a town centre.

The man was hit by a black Ford Ka which was travelling north on Broad Street, towards Regents Square in Northampton at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday.

The man died at the scene, Northamptonshire Police said.

A 26-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.