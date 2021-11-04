Arrest after pedestrian killed in Northampton car crash
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in a town centre.
The man was hit by a black Ford Ka which was travelling north on Broad Street, towards Regents Square in Northampton at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday.
The man died at the scene, Northamptonshire Police said.
A 26-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and has been released under investigation.
