Northampton: Role-playing game will create town's distant future
- Published
The future of a market town is set to be plotted through the prism of a new interactive fantasy game.
Lost Eons: Land of Iron will explore what Northampton will look like "in the distant future".
The NN Contemporary Art project will delve into the history of the town and future scenarios through video games, role-playing, film and installation.
The group said it would create "a widely different Northampton from the one we experience today".
Artist David Blandy will be joined by a number of selected participants to create the table-top roleplay game.
In two online "game jams", they will collaboratively draw, write and take part in active play sessions to develop a setting that reflects a vision of Northampton in the distant future.
The idea is to create alternative communities, with participants devising creatures and characters to take part in the game.
NN Contemporary Art said it would "explore the future of Northampton in a moment of cultural flux".
It said the game would envisage a future based on "climate change, historical multi-narratives, representation, heritage and community-building".
The group is looking for people to take part who are based in the town or Northamptonshire, have first hand experience of it and are over 16.
