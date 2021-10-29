Drugs and weapons seized in Northamptonshire county lines crackdown
Class A drugs, weapons and cash were seized by police investigating drug dealing by gangs.
Northamptonshire Police executed five warrants as part of a week-long crackdown on county lines dealing.
The force said seven arrests had been made across the week for drugs and weapons offences.
Det Supt Lee McBride said the work carried out had varied from targeting criminals "running these gangs to helping those exploited by them".
County lines is the name given to the illegal activity of gangs and organised criminal networks which transport and sell drugs from larger cities and towns into smaller areas using dedicated phone lines.
As well as the executing the warrants, officers also carried out extra patrols and knife sweeps, as well as educational sessions with students.
They also visited people at risk of cuckooing, where a vulnerable person's home is taken over by others who use it to store, take or sell drugs.
