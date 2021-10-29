Northamptonshire Police adopt a shop to boost town centre presence
A "Cops Adopt A Shop" scheme has been introduced to reduce town centre crime by targeting "persistent offenders".
The plan will see businesses in Northampton given a dedicated police contact.
Terry Steers, who runs St Giles Ale House, said the move would create "a more visible police presence".
Insp Beth Curlett, from the Northampton Neighbourhood Team, said it would ensure more meaningful interactions between businesses and the police.
Under the plans, retailers will have regular conversations with a named police officer, with the intention of creating closer working relationships.
Officers will also visit their designated businesses on a regular basis to catch-up and exchange information.
The campaign was born from a meeting between Northampton's Business Improvement District (BID) and Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.
BID Operations Manager Mark Mullen said retailers had requested the meeting due to concerns over an increase in anti-social behaviour and aggravated crime in the area.
He said the police response had been "really pleasing".
"We wanted to see a more visual police presence and engagement with businesses themselves," he added.
"This shows there is a collective aspiration for the town centre to be a safe place to trade, live and visit."
Mr Mullen said businesses would be able to work directly with the police to "discuss any emerging issues and provide information so they can target persistent offenders".
Mr Steers, whose pub is based in St Giles Street, said the move was a welcome move back to "old fashioned" policing.
"You always used to have your beat bobby," he said. "That's something that's been missing."
Northamptonshire Police's Insp Curlett said each officers would "provide general advice and problem solving around anything that isn't a police emergency".
She said the plan would "highlight the police presence in the town".
