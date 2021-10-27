Northampton: City status would see 'special town' flourish
One of the largest towns in England is considering making a bid to gain city status.
Councillors in Northampton will decide whether to make a bid on 2 December, ahead of the 8 December entry deadline.
Winning cities will be announced as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.
West Northamptonshire Council leader Jonathan Nunn said Northampton is a "special town with the heart to flourish as a city".
Northampton, which has three top level professional sports teams and one of Britain's largest and oldest market squares, unsuccessfully applied for city status in 2000.
The council said it will be developing a draft bid which celebrates Northampton's heritage, culture, pride and ambition.
It is asking residents to send in photographs of their favourite parts of the town, which would form part of the application.
In 2012, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee year, Chelmsford, Perth and St Asaph in Wales were awarded city status.
The Platinum Jubilee winners are set to be revealed on the bank holiday weekend of 2-5 June 2022.
Conservative Mr Nunn said any bid would bring economic and cultural benefits to towns and villages right across West Northants, while attracting national investment and leading to job creation.
"We have so much to be proud of, from our rich history and heritage, to the diversity of our cultures and communities," he said.
"This bid provides a platform to promote our many hidden treasures and achieve our vision for making West Northamptonshire a great place to live, work, visit and thrive."
The idea has been welcomed with "cautious optimism" by West Northamptonshire's opposition Labour Party.
Leader Gareth Eales said: "We really need to capture some excitement among people and undertake a proper consultation.
"Northampton is a place rich in history and heritage and there is lots to love and be proud of, with or without city status."
