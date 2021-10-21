Dead woman found in Kettering home named by police
A woman found dead inside a home has been named by police as Marta Chmielecka.
The 31-year-old was discovered by officers after they forced entry into an address in Wood Street, Kettering, just after 12:00 BST on Monday.
A 38-year-old man was also found inside the property with serious injuries and was being treated as a suspect, Northamptonshire Police said.
The force said he remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Det Insp Pete Long said police were gathering evidence to establish Ms Chmielecka's "final movements and the circumstances surrounding her death" as part of a murder investigation.
He added: "I now want to appeal to anyone who was in Wood Street between 22:30 and 23:00 on Friday 15 October to come forward, as they may have information that could help us."
Northamptonshire Police said it was satisfied this was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public but would continue extra patrols in the area.
