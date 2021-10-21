BBC News

Dead woman found in Kettering home named by police

Image source, Northamptonshire Police
Image caption, Marta Chmielecka, 31, was found dead inside a home in Kettering on Monday

A woman found dead inside a home has been named by police as Marta Chmielecka.

The 31-year-old was discovered by officers after they forced entry into an address in Wood Street, Kettering, just after 12:00 BST on Monday.

A 38-year-old man was also found inside the property with serious injuries and was being treated as a suspect, Northamptonshire Police said.

The force said he remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Image caption, Police appealing for witnesses to contact them

Det Insp Pete Long said police were gathering evidence to establish Ms Chmielecka's "final movements and the circumstances surrounding her death" as part of a murder investigation.

He added: "I now want to appeal to anyone who was in Wood Street between 22:30 and 23:00 on Friday 15 October to come forward, as they may have information that could help us."

Northamptonshire Police said it was satisfied this was a contained incident and there was no wider risk to the public but would continue extra patrols in the area.

