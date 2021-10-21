Luton Town plan applause for fan killed on A14
- Published
A minute's applause is to take place at the "beloved" football club of a teenager killed in a crash on the A14.
Jacob Crawshaw, 19, from St Neots, Cambridgeshire, was a passenger in a van when it collided with a lorry in Northamptonshire on Sunday.
His family said he was a "precious son" whose world revolved around his friends, family and his love of sport.
Luton Town Football Club, who he supported, said his family had been invited to Kenilworth Road on Saturday.
The applause, organised by fans and planned for the 19th minute to mark his age, is due to take place at the Hatters' ground during the Championship match against Hull City, the club said.
It will be the first chance for Luton fans to applaud Jacob at home, and follows applause led by the club's travelling supporters.
Speaking after Tuesday night's 2-2 draw at Derby County, Luton manager Nathan Jones said: "We're sorry the tributes were spoiled a bit as we conceded in that minute [the 19th], but that performance and fighting spirit was for him and we're delighted we at least got a point."
In a statement released by Northamptonshire Police, his family said: "We've lost a precious son, older brother, eldest grandson, nephew and very special friend to many.
"Jacob's world revolved around his family and friends, his love of sports, in particular football, including refereeing, rugby, basketball, handball, a little bit of cricket, gym, and more recently golf and work."
They said he had recently started a new job which he "loved with a passion".
"His last days were spent at football watching his beloved Luton Town FC at Millwall with his friends," they added.
"He lived his life to the fullest and touched the hearts of so many people. He'll be missed more than words can possibly convey."
Police said an investigation into Sunday's crash, on the westbound section of the road between junction 10 for Burton Latimer and junction 11 for Tywell, was continuing.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk