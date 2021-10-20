New DNA helps convict rapist of 2012 Northamptonshire attack
- Published
A rapist has been convicted of attacking a woman nearly a decade ago after a DNA swab was taken in a theft inquiry.
Martin Twort, 31, carried out the knifepoint rape of the woman at a secluded spot near Moulton, Northamptonshire, in 2012.
He was found guilty at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday.
Twort, formerly of Northampton but who most recently lived in Great Yarmouth, will be sentenced on 16 December.
Judge David Herbert QC remanded Twort in custody after a jury unanimously found him guilty of rape.
The court heard how the victim, who was in her 40s, was offered a lift while walking home and feeling unwell following a visit to Northampton General Hospital on 10 June 2012.
After driving for a while, the man pulled over somewhere between Moulton and Pitsford, got out a knife and threatened to kill her as she was dragged from the vehicle.
She was then subjected to a violent rape and warned she would be killed if she went to the police.
A college security guard found her wandering along a road at 02:00 BST the following day.
'Tremendous courage'
DNA swabs were taken at the time, but were not matched to any suspects.
But in 2017, Twort was arrested in an unrelated theft case.
His DNA swab matched that taken during the rape investigation and he was arrested.
Twort, formerly of Byfield Road, Northampton, had denied the charge.
Det Sgt Julie Gallagher, from Northamptonshire Police's cold case team, paid tribute to the victim who gave evidence in court.
"The victim has shown tremendous courage in supporting the investigation and can now finally be reassured that this man will go to jail for a very long time," she said.
"I'd like to thank my team who worked tremendously hard on the investigation, which led to the conviction of this dangerous and violent man."
