Sir David Amess: Southend to become a city in honour of MP
- Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the Queen has agreed Southend will be granted city status following the killing of MP Sir David Amess.
Sir David was stabbed to death at Belfairs Methodist Church on Friday.
He regularly championed Southend's case to be a city during his time in Parliament.
Mr Johnson told the House of Commons he was "happy" to announce Southend "will be accorded the city status it so clearly deserves".
The prime minister said: "That Sir David spent almost 40 years in this House, but not one day in ministerial office, tells everything about where his priorities lay."
He added Sir David "never once witnessed any achievement by any resident of Southend that could not somehow be cited in his bid to secure status for that distinguished town".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told Parliament he was "so pleased" by the announcement.
Sir Keir said the news was "a fitting tribute to Sir David's hard work".
Sir David, who championed Southend's bid for city status as part of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, was described by Home Secretary Priti Patel as "Mr Southend" following his death.
The news has also been welcomed in his constituency.
Leader of Southend-on-Sea Borough Council, Ian Gilbert, said he felt a "mixture of emotions" after hearing the news.
He said it was "clearly what Sir David would have wanted".
"While I don't want it to have come in these circumstances, I'm still pleased and proud that it is happening," he added.
Labour councillor for Kursaal ward in Southend, Matt Dent, said: "Everyone who knew Sir David knew how passionate he was about Southend getting city status.
"It was something he worked into every conversation. It's such a shame he is not here to see it."
Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford and Southend United FC both tweeted that it was a "fitting" tribute to Sir David.
The city of Southend. 🙌— Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) October 18, 2021
A fitting tribute to MP Sir David Amess. 💙 pic.twitter.com/DWW5ZBud5h
At this time of great sadness it is utterly fitting that Southend WILL a become a City.— Vicky Ford MP (@vickyford) October 18, 2021
Greetings from Chelmsford, Essex’s other City.
Downing Street said the award of city status to Southend was a "very rare honour".
"This was an exceptional circumstance," the prime minister's official spokesman said.
"It is a very rare honour which Sir David campaigned passionately for.
"He was a tireless champion of Southend, celebrating its achievements, the work of its residents and its thriving local businesses and diversity."
