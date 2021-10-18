Dozens march through Corby in anti-knife rally
Dozens of people marched through a town as part of a rally against knife crime.
The event in Corby, Northamptonshire, was organised by members of East Midlands Knife Amnesty.
Part of the route took in the Hazel Leys estate, where Rayon Pennycook, 16, was stabbed to death in May.
Zoe McGhee, Labour councillor for the town's Kingswood Ward, who helped organise the march and rally at Corby Cube, said it was about "solidarity" and showing support to young people.
Both Ms McGhee and fellow councillor Simon Riley were involved, and she said it was "a great turn-out".
Banners saying "we support Corby's young people" were carried, and many of those attending wore T-shirts with slogans including "put the knives down" and "lives not knives".
Jack Richman, who founded the knife amnesty group in 2019, said about 80 people attended the rally and march on Saturday.
"This was about raising awareness that knife crime is on the rise in our community," he said.
"It's not just occasional, or an isolated incident any more - city problems are spilling out into our rural communities."
The father of two young children said he was concerned about the future of young people.
"Growing up, there was plenty for me to do, and I was never worried about walking home, thinking someone might pull a knife on me - but now it's getting out of hand," he added.
He said the support shown for Corby's stance against knife crime had been "inspirational".
His group is currently working with the Daniel Baird Foundation and has provided four bleed control kits for the community, with more planned in the future.
Public access bleed control kits are specialist first aid kits which include items such as a tourniquet, bandages and a foil blanket.
Lynne Baird was instrumental in campaigning for them to be rolled out at more than 50 venues in Birmingham after her son, Daniel, 26, was stabbed to death in 2017.