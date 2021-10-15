Kettering man charged with having the Anarchist Cookbook
A 22-year-old man has appeared in court for allegedly possessing the Anarchist Cookbook guide to making explosives.
Matthew Patterson, from Mill Road, Kettering, Northamptonshire, is charged with possessing a document useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism on or before 26 June 2020.
The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, appeared via video link for a hearing at the Old Bailey.
Mr Justice Sweeney told him he would appear in court again on 21 January.
The Anarchist Cookbook, originally published in 1971, contains instructions on how to produce explosive devices.
The judge set a provisional date of 4 July for a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
Granting the defendant continued bail, the judge warned Mr Patterson he must attend his trial.
