Corby theatre group hopes virtual reality festival attracts new audience
Organisers of a virtual reality festival hope it will be an "exciting" way of bringing theatre to a new audience.
The festival, organised by charity theatre group The Core, is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday in Corby.
People will be able to experience travelling under the ocean and walking on a plank 200 storeys high.
The Core at Corby Cube is also filming five virtual reality plays which will be available to audiences in November.
As part of the festival, workshops for schools will be held in the daytime and public sessions will be on in the evenings.
The Core has also organised VR therapies for people with special educational needs to provide a "different, gentler sensory experience", including swimming with dolphins.
The virtual reality project received a grant of £41,770 from Arts Council England.
Peter Knott, from Arts Council England, said the organisation was pleased to support the project which will "create exciting opportunities, bring people together and celebrate talent".
