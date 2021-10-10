Northampton widow walking 1,000 miles in memory of husband
- Published
A widow who decided to walk 1,000 miles in a year to honour her husband of 53 years is set to complete the challenge.
Diane Gosling, from Duston, Northampton, will finish her series of charity walks in memory of Colin Gosling, who died last year, later.
"On New Year's Eve I told my brothers, 'I am going to walk a thousand miles in Colin's memory', as he is always with me," she said.
She is raising funds for Northampton-based charity The Lewis Foundation.
The challenge started on 1 January and involved short walks in the week and six or seven miles with her daughters, Lorna Stockwell and Helen Whitworth, on Sundays.
"He loved his family, loved walking, loved the Saints and was just a kind gentle man," Mrs Gosling said.
After losing her husband in September 2020 to multiple myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer, she said although her whole family, friends and neighbours were there for her "it wasn't enough".
"Sitting indoors all day - it just makes you feel worse," she said.
"I don't even know what made me decide to do it. I got up one morning, I had a walk round the village, and that was it. I started walking half a mile, then a mile."
Mrs Gosling carries a photo of her husband in her wallet.
"He walks every mile with me," she said.
Dave Askew, from Northamptonshire Walks, a group Mrs Gosling is part of, said he was "proud and honoured" that about 100 people would be joining her for the last leg of her challenge.
"What Diane is doing is amazing and shows how walking, even if it's just a short distance, every day can help with both physical and mental well-being," he said.
Mrs Gosling said she would enjoy her final walk of four miles around Kislingbury, from 09:30 BST.
"I'll be thinking of Colin and I will be thankful of all the people that join me that day as it just feels amazing," she said.
