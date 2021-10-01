Rainsbrook: Children at training centre had weapons, report says
Children at a privately-run youth detention centre had weapons "just in case", and detainees and staff believed someone would "die soon", a report said.
All children were removed from Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre, Northamptonshire, in June over concerns for their safety.
An inspection has downgraded the centre to "inadequate", the lowest rating.
Operator MTC said it would "vigorously challenge" the report's findings.
Inspectors from Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Prisons and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found poor practice was placing staff and children, some as young as 14, at risk of harm.
Comments from children included: "Of course, we are not safe. That's just how it is," and "Somebody is going to die in here soon."
A staff member made a similar comment.
The report said: "Children said that they have weapons 'just in case'. The volatile culture places children and staff at risk of serious harm."
Inspectors found inadequate staffing levels, with staff resorting to leaving children unsupervised and locking them up in order to take breaks.
The report also said children were not always taken to planned healthcare appointments on time, if at all, and sometimes not given prescribed medication.
Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief inspector, said the report "reveals a litany of failures".
She said: "Rainsbrook has once more fallen drastically short in caring for especially vulnerable children, despite being warned about poor practice last year.
"It's vital that there is long-term, sustainable improvement at the centre."
A spokeswoman for MTC said it was "disappointed in Ofsted's report".
She said: "It does not acknowledge the progress employees and partners have made at Rainsbrook Secure Training Centre, despite the challenges faced throughout the pandemic.
"Much of the report's findings are based on opinion and are not always supported by evidence.
"MTC have always been committed to delivering good quality care to the children we had responsibility for and are saddened that Ofsted have failed to recognise this."