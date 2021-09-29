Covid: Five drop-in clinics open in Northamptonshire
- Published
Drop-in vaccinations are to be offered at clinics in a county with some of the highest rates of Covid in England.
The five walk-in sites in Northamptonshire opened on Wednesday in an attempt to encourage everyone over 16 to get jabbed.
Kettering currently has the highest number of new positive tests per 100,000 people in the country.
The new drop-in sites are in Corby, Northampton and near Towcester.
Health teams said getting jabbed helped people "protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community".
The new clinics can be found in Corby at Mr Pickford's in Spencer Court and Oakley Pharmacy in Charter Court, in Northampton at the Ramgarhia Sikh Temple and at Whitefields Surgery in Camp Hill, and at Greens Norton Community Centre near Towcester.
Director of Northamptonshire's Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Chris Pallot, said: "We want to ensure that no-one eligible for the vaccine gets left behind.
"I cannot stress enough how important it is for every single person eligible in the county to get their vaccine and protect themselves, their loved ones and the wider community."
Government figures for the Kettering district showed that the case rate was 960 per 100,000 people for the week to 23 September, nearly double the previous week.
Neighbouring Corby, with 679 Covid cases per 100,000 people, and Daventry, with 521 cases per 100,000, were also among the highest in the country.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk